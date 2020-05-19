Ramaco Resources Inc (NASDAQ:METC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ramaco Resources Inc (NASDAQ:METC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on METC shares. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Ramaco Resources from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ramaco Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in METC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 1st quarter worth $649,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 221.1% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 57,099 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 39,317 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 363,960 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 28,425 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 138,638 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 28,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

METC stock opened at $2.06 on Tuesday. Ramaco Resources has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $6.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.99 million, a P/E ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.87.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The energy company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $41.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Ramaco Resources will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal in the United States. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,552 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern West Virginia; and the Berwind coal property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia.

