Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) by 29.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 543,587 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,512 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 1.08% of Rapid7 worth $23,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RPD. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Rapid7 in the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Rapid7 in the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rapid7 in the 4th quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Rapid7 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Peter Kaes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total value of $449,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 23,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $1,342,502.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 231,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,000,703.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,172 shares of company stock valued at $3,918,461 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on RPD. BidaskClub upgraded Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Rapid7 from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.27.

Shares of RPD stock opened at $46.72 on Tuesday. Rapid7 Inc has a 12 month low of $31.34 and a 12 month high of $66.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.27.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 18.70% and a negative return on equity of 55.85%. The business had revenue of $94.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rapid7 Inc will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

