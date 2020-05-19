Ravi Mallela Purchases 3,290 Shares of First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) Stock

First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) CFO Ravi Mallela bought 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $48,922.30.

NASDAQ:FHB traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.46. 1,341,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,121,420. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.36. First Hawaiian Inc has a twelve month low of $13.56 and a twelve month high of $31.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.14 and a 200 day moving average of $24.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.06). First Hawaiian had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $187.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian Inc will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian in the first quarter valued at $40,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded First Hawaiian from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Compass Point upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered First Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.43.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

