Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,360,000 shares, an increase of 24.9% from the April 30th total of 2,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 907,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, VP W. Rhett Rogers bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.04 per share, for a total transaction of $36,060.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,409.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,733 shares of company stock worth $64,207. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier during the first quarter valued at $40,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Rayonier by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rayonier stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.93. 872,440 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 833,741. Rayonier has a one year low of $15.96 and a one year high of $33.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.35 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.96.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $259.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.06 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.25% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rayonier will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 234.78%.

RYN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Rayonier from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup upgraded Rayonier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Rayonier in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

