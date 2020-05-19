Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Magnolia Oil & Gas (MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE: MGY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/13/2020 – Magnolia Oil & Gas had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $7.00 to $6.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/12/2020 – Magnolia Oil & Gas had its price target lowered by analysts at R. F. Lafferty from $10.00 to $6.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/8/2020 – Magnolia Oil & Gas was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/6/2020 – Magnolia Oil & Gas is now covered by analysts at Scotiabank. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock.

3/31/2020 – Magnolia Oil & Gas had its price target lowered by analysts at R. F. Lafferty from $19.00 to $10.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Magnolia Oil & Gas had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $9.00 to $8.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Magnolia Oil & Gas was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation is an oil producer. The company’s assets are located primarily in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, formerly known as TPG Pace Energy Holdings, is based in Houston, Texas. “

3/24/2020 – Magnolia Oil & Gas was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

MGY opened at $6.11 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp has a 12 month low of $3.23 and a 12 month high of $13.28.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 132.38% and a positive return on equity of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $181.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.42 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen acquired 201,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,491,420.00. Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 188,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 47,464 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,223,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,779,000 after buying an additional 336,916 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,419,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 595,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,496,000 after acquiring an additional 135,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

