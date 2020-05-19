Red River Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:RRBI) Short Interest Down 18.3% in May

Red River Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:RRBI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the April 30th total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Red River Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Red River Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stephens raised Red River Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Red River Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

RRBI traded up $4.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,920. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Red River Bancshares has a 12 month low of $29.90 and a 12 month high of $59.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.82 million during the quarter. Red River Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 28.18%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Red River Bancshares will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Teddy Ray Price acquired 5,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.07 per share, with a total value of $213,263.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRBI. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Red River Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $3,055,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red River Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $1,439,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 254,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,474,000 after purchasing an additional 18,054 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red River Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $830,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Red River Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $610,000. 15.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses, professionals, individuals, and public entities in Louisiana. It provides consumer checking accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits; real estate loans, commercial loans, treasury management services; and private banking services, residential mortgage lending, and investment services.

