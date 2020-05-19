Renew (LON:RNWH) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Renew (LON:RNWH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Peel Hunt in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RNWH. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Renew in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Liberum Capital raised shares of Renew to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 430 ($5.66) in a report on Tuesday.

RNWH opened at GBX 479.40 ($6.31) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 416.73 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 457.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.36 million and a P/E ratio of 16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.95, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Renew has a one year low of GBX 304 ($4.00) and a one year high of GBX 570 ($7.50).

Renew Company Profile

Renew Holdings plc provides multidisciplinary engineering services to the energy, environmental, infrastructure, and specialist building sectors in the United Kingdom. Its services in the energy sector include operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering; nuclear decommissioning and decontamination; and specialist fabrication and manufacturing.

