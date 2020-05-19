Renew (LON:RNWH) Upgraded at Liberum Capital

Renew (LON:RNWH) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a GBX 430 ($5.66) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 300 ($3.95). Liberum Capital’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 10.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RNWH. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Renew in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Renew in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

RNWH opened at GBX 479.40 ($6.31) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.95, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 416.73 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 457.86. Renew has a 1 year low of GBX 304 ($4.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 570 ($7.50). The stock has a market cap of $328.36 million and a P/E ratio of 16.04.

Renew Holdings plc provides multidisciplinary engineering services to the energy, environmental, infrastructure, and specialist building sectors in the United Kingdom. Its services in the energy sector include operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering; nuclear decommissioning and decontamination; and specialist fabrication and manufacturing.

