Research Analysts’ New Coverage for May, 19th (BBIO, BJRI, DKNG, FRSX, GD, HII, KDMN, LHX, LMT, MSGS)

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, May 19th:

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO). BTIG Research issued a buy rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock.

Stephens started coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI). They issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc assumed coverage on shares of NASDAQ:DKNG (NASDAQ:DKNG). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of FORESIGHT AUTON/S (NASDAQ:FRSX). Alliance Global Partners issued a buy rating on the stock.

Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD). Seaport Global Securities issued a buy rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock.

Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN). They issued an outperform rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX). Seaport Global Securities issued a buy rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock.

Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT). They issued a buy rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock.

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports (NASDAQ:MSGS). They issued an outperform rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock.

Hovde Group started coverage on shares of First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW). Hovde Group issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC). The firm issued a buy rating and a $398.00 target price on the stock.

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Passage Bio (NASDAQ:ORIC). The firm issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Citigroup Inc began coverage on shares of Passage Bio (NASDAQ:ORIC). Citigroup Inc issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc started coverage on shares of Passage Bio (NASDAQ:ORIC). Jefferies Financial Group Inc issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

