Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Match Group (MTCH)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) in the last few weeks:

5/8/2020 – Match Group had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $90.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – Match Group had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $80.00 to $95.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – Match Group had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $92.00 to $86.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – Match Group had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $65.00 to $85.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – Match Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $86.00 price target on the stock.

5/7/2020 – Match Group had its price target raised by analysts at Nomura Instinet from $84.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – Match Group had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $80.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – Match Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $90.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – Match Group had its price target raised by analysts at Nomura from $84.00 to $100.00.

5/5/2020 – Match Group is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

4/21/2020 – Match Group had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $95.00 to $92.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/20/2020 – Match Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Nomura Instinet from $86.00 to $84.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/15/2020 – Match Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $79.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Match Group boasts of a robust portfolio of online dating services and enjoys a first mover’s advantage in the space. The company's increase in its average subscriber base, driven primarily by solid contribution from Tinder is a key catalyst. Sturdy synergies from Meetic, Match and PlentyOfFish bode well for the company. Increasing adoption of Tinder Gold subscription package is enabling Match Group to bolster subscriber growth. Notably, shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, higher investments in Tinder amid competition from Facebook Dating are likely to limit margin expansion. Notably, the company is noticing a decline in new users above the age of 30 owing to the coronavirus pandemic, which is a headwind. Nonetheless, growing usage of video dating among younger users bodes well.”

4/2/2020 – Match Group had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $92.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Match Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $92.00 to $80.00.

4/1/2020 – Match Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $75.00 to $68.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Match Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

MTCH opened at $83.60 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.09, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.52. Match Group Inc has a one year low of $44.74 and a one year high of $95.32.

Get Match Group Inc alerts:

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $544.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.02 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 199.73% and a net margin of 26.84%. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Match Group Inc will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Sharmistha Dubey sold 144,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total value of $11,011,273.35. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 207,959 shares in the company, valued at $15,877,669.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $773,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,332 shares in the company, valued at $716,302.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTCH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the first quarter valued at $4,333,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Match Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 657,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,952,000 after buying an additional 22,239 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Match Group during the fourth quarter worth about $489,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Match Group by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after buying an additional 20,150 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in Match Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 4,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.09% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.