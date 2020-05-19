Research Analysts’ Upgrades for May, 19th (ABUS, ALLO, APTV, AYX, BNTX, BOXL, CHRRF, ECHO, GBERY, GGGSF)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, May 19th:

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) was upgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $60.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $26.00.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $86.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $50.00.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. Piper Sandler currently has $160.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $90.00.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) was upgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $69.00 target price on the stock.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) was upgraded by analysts at National Securities from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $22.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $18.00.

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GBERY) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Greggs (OTCMKTS:GGGSF) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $36.00 target price on the stock.

Homeserve (OTCMKTS:HMSVF) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

HANNOVER RUECK/S (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a reduce rating to a hold rating.

HEICO (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) was upgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $29.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $25.00.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Wells Fargo & Co currently has $83.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $87.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $32.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $30.00.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $10.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Niu Technologies is a provider of smart urban mobility solutions. It designs, manufactures and sells smart e-scooters. The company’s product portfolio consists of N, M and U with multiple models and specifications for consumer, delivery and sharing markets. Niu Technologies is based in Beijing, China. “

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Navios Maritime Partners L.P. is an international owner and operator of dry cargo vessels. It engages in the seaborne transportation services of drybulk commodities including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers and chartering of its vessels under medium to long-term charters. Navios Maritime Partners L.P. is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece. “

Nippon Shokubai (OTCMKTS:NPSHY) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Man Wah (OTCMKTS:NWITY) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “New York Mortgage Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and managing a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage securities and a mortgage origination business. The mortgage portfolio is comprised largely of prime adjustable-rate and hybrid mortgage loans and securities, much of which, over time will be originated by NYMT’s wholly owned mortgage origination business, The New York Mortgage Company, a taxable real estate investment trust subsidiary. “

1life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $36.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “1Life Healthcare Inc. provides software. The Company offers healthcare application for billing, insurance, planning and other related services. 1Life Healthcare Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ono Pharmaceuticals produces, purchases and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents focusing primarily on prescription pharmaceuticals. “

ORION OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:ORINY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $21.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Orion Oyj is a pharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals, active pharmaceutical ingredients and diagnostic tests. The company’s core therapy consists of central nervous system disorders, oncology and respiratory. Its product pipeline includes inhaled Easyhaler(R) pulmonary drugs. Orion Oyj is headquartered in Espoo, Finland. “

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

Silver Lake Resources (OTCMKTS:PMNXF) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) was upgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Telefonica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

TUI AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) was upgraded by analysts at Commerzbank AG from a hold rating to a buy rating.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a hold rating to a buy rating.

WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:WIMHY) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $35.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $25.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

