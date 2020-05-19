Revain Achieves Market Cap of $5.12 Million (REV)

Revain (CURRENCY:REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. One Revain token can currently be bought for $0.0106 or 0.00000109 BTC on major exchanges including C-CEX, BTC-Alpha, YoBit and Mercatox. In the last seven days, Revain has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. Revain has a market cap of $5.12 million and approximately $961,824.00 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010286 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $200.61 or 0.02066875 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00087553 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00176218 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00040308 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Revain Token Profile

Revain was first traded on August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 484,410,729 tokens. Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain. Revain’s official website is revain.org.

Revain Token Trading

Revain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, C-CEX, OKEx, BitFlip, Kucoin, Kuna, HitBTC, BitForex, Mercatox, BTC-Alpha and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

