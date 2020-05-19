Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 127,770 Shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,797,412 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,770 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.16% of Centurylink worth $17,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of Centurylink by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Centurylink by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 207,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Centurylink by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 58,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Centurylink by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Centurylink by 4.4% in the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 27,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CTL opened at $9.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average of $12.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. Centurylink Inc has a 1-year low of $8.16 and a 1-year high of $15.30.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. Centurylink had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Centurylink Inc will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Centurylink from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Centurylink in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.44.

In related news, Director William Bruce Hanks purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $92,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 102,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,091. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Indraneel Dev purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $270,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 773,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,965,577. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

