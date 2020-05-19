Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 14,437 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,514 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,437 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.22% of United Rentals worth $16,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 778.3% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on URI shares. Bank of America cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $180.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $200.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.93.

NYSE:URI opened at $129.33 on Tuesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $170.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 41.15%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.31 EPS. United Rentals’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Rentals news, Director Shiv Singh purchased 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.53 per share, with a total value of $53,118.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,421.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

