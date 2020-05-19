Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 220,622 Shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 47.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 683,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 220,622 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.33% of Ingersoll-Rand worth $16,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IR. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 8,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 20,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 10,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $1,634,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,925.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll-Rand stock opened at $28.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.51 and a 200 day moving average of $94.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.75 and a beta of 1.50. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 12-month low of $17.01 and a 12-month high of $38.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company’s revenue was down 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IR shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research cut shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.61.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

