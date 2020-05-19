Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 23,484 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 525,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,484 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.19% of Loews worth $18,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in Loews by 346.3% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Loews by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Loews in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Loews by 111.8% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Loews in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 61.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Loews alerts:

Shares of Loews stock opened at $31.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.56 and a 200 day moving average of $45.27. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $27.33 and a 12 month high of $56.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of -77.19 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Loews (NYSE:L) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter. Loews had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 2.88%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th.

A number of analysts have commented on L shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Loews from $71.24 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine cut Loews from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Loews from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.