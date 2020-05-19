Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 2,917 Shares of Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.34% of Tech Data worth $15,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Tech Data by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tech Data by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Tech Data by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Tech Data by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tech Data by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tech Data alerts:

NASDAQ:TECD opened at $133.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $137.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.77. Tech Data Corp has a 1 year low of $80.20 and a 1 year high of $151.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.06. Tech Data had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Tech Data Corp will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Tech Data from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Tech Data from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Tech Data currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

About Tech Data

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

Further Reading: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Tech Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tech Data and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.