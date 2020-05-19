Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 8,810 Shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 94,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,810 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.19% of Everest Re Group worth $18,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Everest Re Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,128,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $589,297,000 after buying an additional 14,311 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,003,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $554,657,000 after buying an additional 298,563 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,455,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $402,862,000 after buying an additional 271,720 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,062,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $204,484,000 after purchasing an additional 340,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,001,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $277,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

In related news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. purchased 1,500 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $240.45 per share, for a total transaction of $360,675.00. Also, Director Geraldine Losquadro sold 200 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $33,884.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,512.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RE stock opened at $180.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $182.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.87. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.40. Everest Re Group Ltd has a 1 year low of $157.32 and a 1 year high of $294.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.26. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 15.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.05%.

Several research firms have commented on RE. ValuEngine downgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Everest Re Group from $222.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Everest Re Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Everest Re Group from $235.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Everest Re Group from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.50.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.