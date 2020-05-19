Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 743,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,159 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.19% of NiSource worth $18,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NI. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,763,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in NiSource in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in NiSource in the first quarter worth $27,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in NiSource in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in NiSource in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NI opened at $23.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. NiSource Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.56 and a 12-month high of $30.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.33.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.04). NiSource had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. NiSource’s payout ratio is 63.64%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on NiSource from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of NiSource in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on NiSource in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of NiSource in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on NiSource from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.82.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

