Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stake in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 515,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,345 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.19% of Principal Financial Group worth $16,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 414.4% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

PFG opened at $33.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.13 and a 200 day moving average of $46.41. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $23.31 and a 12 month high of $60.81.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share.

Principal Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 25th that permits the company to repurchase $900.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PFG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $57.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

