Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stake in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,123 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.14% of Sun Communities worth $15,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,635,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $545,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,104 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $130,704,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,256,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,651,000 after buying an additional 600,282 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P purchased a new position in Sun Communities during the first quarter worth about $46,508,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Sun Communities by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 748,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,368,000 after purchasing an additional 366,999 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SUI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Sun Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $158.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Sun Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.40.

NYSE SUI opened at $125.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Sun Communities Inc has a 52 week low of $95.34 and a 52 week high of $173.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 101.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.62.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.37). Sun Communities had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $310.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sun Communities Inc will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.84, for a total value of $436,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,944,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total transaction of $292,791.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,444,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

