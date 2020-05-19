Rhumbline Advisers Buys 10,379 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 350,242 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,379 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.08% of Square worth $18,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Square by 15.2% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Square by 52.4% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 58.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 24,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total value of $1,532,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 242,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,300,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 6,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total value of $423,052.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 169,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,790,535.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,722 shares of company stock valued at $4,175,244 in the last three months. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

SQ opened at $76.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.64 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.33 and a twelve month high of $87.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.24.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Square had a return on equity of 0.44% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SQ shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Square from $91.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Square from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Cowen upgraded shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Square from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.21.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

