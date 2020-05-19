Rhumbline Advisers Buys 19,738 Shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 713,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,738 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.11% of Marvell Technology Group worth $16,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 411.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth $3,153,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth $851,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 101.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on MRVL shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Cowen cut shares of Marvell Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.72.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $27.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.02. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $16.45 and a 12-month high of $28.85.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.81 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 58.70% and a return on equity of 2.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

In related news, EVP Dan Christman sold 5,732 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $117,391.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 79,899 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,525.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,235 shares of company stock worth $1,434,632 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

