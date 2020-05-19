Rhumbline Advisers Buys 4,557 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,557 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.19% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $19,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 76 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Ronald W. Hutton sold 443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.35, for a total value of $202,606.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 27.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BIO shares. Barclays cut their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $435.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $440.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.00.

Shares of NYSE:BIO opened at $471.42 on Tuesday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $281.66 and a 52-week high of $479.52. The stock has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $415.36 and its 200 day moving average is $378.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.34. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 67.81%. The company had revenue of $571.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

