Rhumbline Advisers Buys 62,556 Shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 24.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,556 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.17% of W. R. Berkley worth $16,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WRB. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 27,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 1.4% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 1.6% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 16,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $51.92 on Tuesday. W. R. Berkley Corp has a twelve month low of $43.05 and a twelve month high of $79.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.63 and its 200 day moving average is $64.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.80.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. W. R. Berkley’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on WRB shares. ValuEngine raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group raised shares of W. R. Berkley to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $78.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. W. R. Berkley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.63.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.