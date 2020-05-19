Rhumbline Advisers Buys 79,142 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 979,134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 79,142 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.24% of The Western Union worth $17,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WU. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in The Western Union during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in The Western Union by 198.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,646 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in The Western Union in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in The Western Union by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,777 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have commented on WU. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on The Western Union from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on The Western Union from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of The Western Union in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of The Western Union in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Western Union has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.71.

WU opened at $19.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.11. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.89. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $17.39 and a 52 week high of $28.44.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,692.22% and a net margin of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.02%.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

