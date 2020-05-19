Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Stake in PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,922 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,128 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.24% of PTC worth $16,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in PTC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of PTC by 766.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of PTC by 386.8% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PTC by 270.5% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PTC by 323.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

In other PTC news, EVP Kathleen Mitford sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $160,988.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,493.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $1,005,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 645,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,238,805.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,915 shares of company stock worth $1,256,958 in the last 90 days. 10.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $65.00 on Tuesday. PTC Inc has a 1 year low of $43.90 and a 1 year high of $93.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.12 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.08.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $359.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.32 million. PTC had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PTC Inc will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PTC shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on PTC from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PTC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.64.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

