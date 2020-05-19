Rhumbline Advisers Grows Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,816 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.24% of Henry Schein worth $17,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 417.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 30,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 24,213 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 54,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after buying an additional 7,304 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000.

Henry Schein stock opened at $56.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.85 and a 52 week high of $73.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.35.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HSIC has been the topic of several research reports. Cfra cut their price target on Henry Schein from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub lowered Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Barrington Research lowered Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Henry Schein from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Henry Schein has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

In related news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 6,636 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.32, for a total transaction of $406,919.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 265,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,267,092.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

