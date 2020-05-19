Rhumbline Advisers Grows Position in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 301,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,665 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.19% of CarMax worth $16,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 373.8% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 446.4% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

In other CarMax news, Director Shira Goodman purchased 1,550 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,060.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,716.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMX opened at $75.80 on Tuesday. CarMax, Inc has a 12-month low of $37.59 and a 12-month high of $103.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.49.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.17. CarMax had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on CarMax in a report on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Cfra decreased their price objective on CarMax from $115.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded CarMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on CarMax from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on CarMax from $115.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.25.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

