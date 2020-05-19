Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stake in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 182,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,770 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.17% of J B Hunt Transport Services worth $16,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 16,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 635 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 42,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David G. Mee sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total value of $1,269,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,086,022. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JBHT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on J B Hunt Transport Services from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub raised J B Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on J B Hunt Transport Services from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Argus raised J B Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised J B Hunt Transport Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. J B Hunt Transport Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.24.

JBHT opened at $102.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.95. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a 12 month low of $75.29 and a 12 month high of $122.29.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. J B Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.09%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

