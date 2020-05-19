Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,327,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,166 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.19% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $19,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,297,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,082,000 after buying an additional 309,250 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 586.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,005,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,762,000 after buying an additional 14,528,391 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,075,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,506,000 after buying an additional 134,080 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,298,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,317,000 after buying an additional 200,014 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,050,000. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $17.87 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.94. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.10 and a 52 week high of $31.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 18.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FITB. TheStreet lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.11.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Katherine H. Blackburn purchased 58,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.90 per share, for a total transaction of $993,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 104,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,202.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

