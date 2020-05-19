Rhumbline Advisers Has $16.29 Million Stock Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,696 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.11% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $16,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Truewealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 37.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

IAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price objective (up previously from $285.00) on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Sunday, February 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $282.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $227.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC opened at $239.94 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $211.71 and a 200-day moving average of $222.50. The company has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of 66.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.32. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52-week low of $124.60 and a 52-week high of $278.85.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

Further Reading: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.