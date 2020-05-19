Rhumbline Advisers Has $16.57 Million Stock Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,678 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.29% of Royal Gold worth $16,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 23,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 51,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 12,726 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,258,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD opened at $134.28 on Tuesday. Royal Gold, Inc has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $138.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 49.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. Royal Gold had a net margin of 35.75% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $136.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Royal Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Royal Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Cfra raised their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $136.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Royal Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.55.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

