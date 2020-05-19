Rhumbline Advisers Has $16.65 Million Holdings in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.17% of Zebra Technologies worth $16,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Zebra Technologies news, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.14, for a total value of $127,636.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,823.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Cho sold 3,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.47, for a total transaction of $820,550.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,782,274.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,493 shares of company stock valued at $2,937,079. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $235.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $208.67 and a 200-day moving average of $229.61. The company has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 1.65. Zebra Technologies has a one year low of $150.06 and a one year high of $260.40.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 38.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.88.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

