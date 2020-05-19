Rhumbline Advisers Has $16.76 Million Position in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,437 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 38,593 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.20% of Lamb Weston worth $16,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,412,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 412.0% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

LW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $92.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

Shares of LW stock opened at $56.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.84. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $96.32.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $937.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.62 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 342.27% and a net margin of 12.12%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

