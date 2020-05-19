Rhumbline Advisers Has $17.36 Million Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 125.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,291 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,602 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.30% of Generac worth $17,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 143.4% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on GNRC. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Generac from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Generac from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.88.

In related news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 32,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.70, for a total transaction of $3,258,794.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 14,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,410,755. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $437,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 689,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,320,134.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,686 shares of company stock valued at $5,318,614. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $111.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.75 and a 200-day moving average of $99.90. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.19 and a 1-year high of $118.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.89.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. Generac had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The company had revenue of $475.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

