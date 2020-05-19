Rhumbline Advisers Has $18.06 Million Stock Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 250,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,086 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.23% of Globe Life worth $18,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in Globe Life by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its stake in Globe Life by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Globe Life by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Globe Life by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Globe Life by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GL. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $108.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Globe Life has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.67.

GL stock opened at $68.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.74 and a 12 month high of $111.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.82.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.01. Globe Life had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

