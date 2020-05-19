Rhumbline Advisers Has $18.55 Million Stake in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,056 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,754 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.27% of Lennox International worth $18,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lennox International by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lennox International by 426.8% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 43,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,540,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Lennox International by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 35,554 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,674,000 after buying an additional 4,785 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Lennox International by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,798 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,824,000 after buying an additional 6,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Lennox International by 138.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,678 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,289,000 after buying an additional 12,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennox International alerts:

LII has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price objective on shares of Lennox International in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Lennox International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lennox International in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Lennox International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lennox International from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.17.

LII opened at $180.92 on Tuesday. Lennox International Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.40 and a twelve month high of $298.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.87.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The construction company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.53). Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 160.44% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $723.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennox International Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John D. Torres sold 3,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $623,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $168,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.