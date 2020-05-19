Rhumbline Advisers Has $19.60 Million Stock Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 464,270 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,585 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.27% of Cognex worth $19,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CGNX. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,242,210,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognex by 286.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,570,605 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $108,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905,545 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,498,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cognex by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,346,751 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $243,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,624 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Cognex by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,651,452 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $708,988,000 after acquiring an additional 878,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cognex from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet cut Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Cognex from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.11.

NASDAQ CGNX opened at $59.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 54.43 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cognex Co. has a 12 month low of $35.20 and a 12 month high of $60.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.37 and a 200-day moving average of $51.01.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $167.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.89 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Cognex’s payout ratio is presently 18.97%.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

