Rhumbline Advisers Has $19.75 Million Stock Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 18,521 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.23% of Celanese worth $19,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CE. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Celanese during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Celanese during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Celanese by 2,766.7% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Celanese by 513.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $76.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.76. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $52.70 and a 12-month high of $128.88.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 37.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 27th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.02%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CE. ValuEngine lowered shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Celanese in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Celanese in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Celanese from $103.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.25.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

