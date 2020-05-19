Rhumbline Advisers Increases Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.18% of Hasbro worth $18,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HAS. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Hasbro by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,561,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924,409 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Hasbro by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,177,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,636 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at $134,667,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at $56,390,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Management LLP raised its position in Hasbro by 90.3% in the first quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 937,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,074,000 after purchasing an additional 444,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $68.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.60. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.96. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.33 and a 1 year high of $126.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company’s revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HAS shares. BidaskClub raised Hasbro from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Hasbro in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Hasbro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Hasbro from $86.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.94.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

