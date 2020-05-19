Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stake in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 175,179 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 9,684 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.19% of Allegion worth $16,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Allegion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Allegion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Allegion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Allegion by 953.3% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 316 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Allegion by 843.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 387 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegion alerts:

In related news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 42,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.69, for a total transaction of $5,528,814.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 293,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,088,656.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Douglas P. Ranck sold 3,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $472,244.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,226.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALLE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Allegion from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America cut Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Allegion from $124.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on Allegion from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Allegion from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Allegion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.63.

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $95.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Allegion PLC has a twelve month low of $77.37 and a twelve month high of $139.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.63. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.21.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $674.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.92 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 69.68% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Allegion PLC will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegion declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 26.18%.

Allegion Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.