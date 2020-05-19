Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stock Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 669,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 56,083 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.30% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $17,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 387,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,284,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 10.2% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 30,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.1% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 40,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter worth about $2,462,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 84.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. 70.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $26.31 on Tuesday. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a one year low of $13.33 and a one year high of $45.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.90.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 87.30%.

In other news, Director Craig R. Callen bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.56 per share, for a total transaction of $102,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Craig R. Callen bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.68 per share, for a total transaction of $88,400.00. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Scotiabank raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $43.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $44.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.10.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

