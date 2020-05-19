Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Stock Holdings in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,740 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.30% of Amedisys worth $17,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the first quarter worth about $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amedisys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amedisys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Amedisys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,222,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amedisys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Amedisys stock opened at $193.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Amedisys Inc has a 52-week low of $106.65 and a 52-week high of $218.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $185.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.35.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. Amedisys had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $491.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amedisys Inc will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Amedisys from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Amedisys from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.20.

In other Amedisys news, insider Michael Paul North sold 9,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.98, for a total transaction of $1,825,933.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruce D. Perkins acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $153.16 per share, with a total value of $306,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,887,966.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $635,950 and sold 56,716 shares valued at $10,345,058. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

