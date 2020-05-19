Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 2,320 Shares of RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,766 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.09% of RingCentral worth $16,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RNG. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in RingCentral during the first quarter worth $36,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in RingCentral by 89.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 184 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in RingCentral by 2,077.8% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in RingCentral during the first quarter worth $43,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on RNG. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of RingCentral in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of RingCentral from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of RingCentral from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. RingCentral presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.71.

Shares of NYSE:RNG opened at $263.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $236.79 and a 200 day moving average of $200.69. The stock has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -208.78 and a beta of 0.59. RingCentral Inc has a 12 month low of $110.34 and a 12 month high of $292.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $267.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.83 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 11.14% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. RingCentral’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that RingCentral Inc will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 12,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.84, for a total value of $2,607,631.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,065,107.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total transaction of $127,290.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,327 shares in the company, valued at $4,280,454.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,218 shares of company stock valued at $37,142,174 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.89% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

