Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 33,855 Shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 60.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,157 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,855 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.15% of Paycom Software worth $18,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PAYC. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 265.7% in the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cognios Capital LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

PAYC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Paycom Software from $314.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Paycom Software to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Paycom Software from $314.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Paycom Software has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.06.

Shares of PAYC opened at $283.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $226.52 and a 200 day moving average of $256.52. Paycom Software Inc has a fifty-two week low of $163.42 and a fifty-two week high of $342.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $242.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.93 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 25.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to reacquire up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Paycom Software news, COO Jon Evans sold 1,400 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.97, for a total transaction of $362,558.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 5,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,363,182 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

