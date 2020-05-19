Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 4,999 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.22% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $16,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 24.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 86,773 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,811,000 after acquiring an additional 17,173 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 29.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 313,568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $57,135,000 after buying an additional 71,404 shares during the last quarter. BP PLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter worth $766,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 20.7% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 27.0% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,904,000 after buying an additional 6,882 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

In related news, VP Brian J. Cuccias sold 2,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.58, for a total value of $418,066.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 57,259 shares in the company, valued at $11,885,823.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.31, for a total transaction of $270,606.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,330,712.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 8,183 shares of company stock worth $1,632,384. 2.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $170.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $185.31 and its 200-day moving average is $227.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.03. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a 52 week low of $147.14 and a 52 week high of $279.71.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.52 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 34.19%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 18.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 29.41%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HII shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $284.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $293.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.57.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.