Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 903 Shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.18% of Gartner worth $16,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 212.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 473,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $47,182,000 after buying an additional 322,057 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the 1st quarter worth $358,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Progressive Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 31,535 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,140,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,252 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 95.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $100.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Gartner from $131.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Gartner in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Gartner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.60.

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $111.53 on Tuesday. Gartner Inc has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $171.77. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.37 and a 200 day moving average of $137.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 44.23%. Gartner’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that Gartner Inc will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins acquired 1,725 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.50 per share, for a total transaction of $216,487.50. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 41,053 shares in the company, valued at $5,152,151.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

