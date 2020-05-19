Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 9,378 Shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,025 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,378 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.28% of Watsco worth $16,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 285,236 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,076,000 after purchasing an additional 61,502 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in Watsco during the fourth quarter worth $304,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Watsco by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 255,841 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,090,000 after acquiring an additional 27,227 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Watsco during the fourth quarter worth $81,931,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Watsco by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WSO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Buckingham Research cut their target price on shares of Watsco from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Watsco from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Watsco from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Watsco from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.50.

Watsco stock opened at $162.94 on Tuesday. Watsco Inc has a 1-year low of $132.97 and a 1-year high of $186.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.14). Watsco had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Watsco Inc will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were issued a $1.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $7.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.23%.

In other news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.76, for a total value of $637,488.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

