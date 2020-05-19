Rhumbline Advisers Raises Holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 182,101 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,080 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.27% of Hill-Rom worth $18,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 983.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,738,735 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $174,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578,188 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom in the 4th quarter worth about $78,748,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 505,555 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $50,859,000 after buying an additional 209,607 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Hill-Rom by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 378,616 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $42,984,000 after purchasing an additional 141,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 284,982 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,354,000 after acquiring an additional 123,021 shares during the period. 85.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

In other news, insider Amy M. Dodrill sold 3,189 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $350,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,790. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Hill-Rom in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on shares of Hill-Rom in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.33.

Shares of NYSE:HRC opened at $99.84 on Tuesday. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $72.29 and a one year high of $117.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.43 and a 200-day moving average of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.75.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.13. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $723.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Hill-Rom’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is 17.32%.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.